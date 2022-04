HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Seniors at Hubbard High School spent Monday morning giving back to the community they call home.

More than a hundred students picked up litter along Drummond Avenue, cleaned up Mattinat, Waugh, and Tylee Parks, raked leaves at Harding Park, and painted the chapel at Union Cemetary.

Some even did a little landscaping by laying mulch on the school’s campus.

It was all a part of the school’s first Senior Community Service Day.