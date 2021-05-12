Hubbard Rotary Club holds meet and greet for small business owners

Club President Patty Rydarowicz said it's an event she and her club always look forward to

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Hubbard Rotary Club held a meet and greet event.

It took place at Woodland Cellars on N. Main Street.

It was for small business owners and the public to get to know the Rotary Club better.

Club President Patty Rydarowicz said it’s an event she and her club always look forward to.

“So, let the community and the businesses know what we do and how we work in the community and to just meet everybody,” Rydarowicz said.

Rydarowicz added that her chapter has put on several events in Hubbard, including restoring the monarch butterfly population and working with the public library to highlight cooking with solar power.