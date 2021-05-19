Hubbard restaurant hosting fundraiser for Rowan Sweeney park

The little boy's father wants to build a playground and park in memory of his son

A benefit dinner for Rowan Sweeney is hoping to raise more money to build a playground in the little boy's honor.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, you can help raise money for a park in Rowan Sweeney’s name. A local restaurant is holding a dinner fundraiser.

The Gentry in Hubbard is hosting from 3 to 7 p.m.

You can pick which meal you want — each is $15.

Only cash or check will be accepted.

You can also donate to win raffle prizes.

Sweeney, 4, was killed in a shooting at a Struthers home in September of last year. Several people are charged in the case.

The little boy’s father, David, hopes to build a park and playground in his memory. He said Rowan loved playgrounds.

