Hubbard residents protest landfill project

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard residents came together Sunday to show their opposition on having a landfill built in their area.

Residents believe the project could be dangerous for people in the area. They held signs that read “stop the dump” and hoped they could change some people’s minds with the protest.

“I am here in support of the residents because the landfill… come to this community, in this area here would be a major health hazard,” trustee Rick Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been fighting the landfill for about 17 years. Community members marched near I-80 and Mount Everett Road, right along the railroad tracks where the landfill could end up.

“Distraught, scared… about our community. I mean I live right down the road and the threat of this landfill coming in here is devastating,” said protest organizer Leanna Latronico.

People that attended the protest said they are worried about their health and safety as well as their property value. Latronico said they will continue to fight for what’s best for the community.

“We are going to fight this until it’s no longer an issue,” Latronico said.

Hubbard’s department of health will be voting on the issue at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hubbard City Council chambers.