HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard City Police are warning people to be cautious after a string of break-ins.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, at least four break-ins were reported in the past two weeks on Parish Street.

On December 10, a homeowner reported that sometime between December 5 and December 7, a new leaf blower, a drill and two cases of beer were stolen from a garage in the 300 block of Parish Street. The victim stated the yard is fenced in, so the suspect had to have climbed over the fence to access the garage.

On December 13, in the 300 block of Parish Street, a report was made that items were stolen from a garage.

That same day, also in the 300 block of Parish Street, another resident reported that their garage had been broken into and items were stolen, including a snow blower, leaf blower and a cordless trimmer.

Then, on December 14, a follow-up report was made for a leaf blower that was reported stolen in the 300 block of Parish Street.

All of the robberies were believed to have happened overnight.

In the Facebook post, police ask for the public’s help stating, “Hubbard Police are actively investigating and ask if anyone has security cameras that face the street to please contact Detective Banic by calling 330-534-6286. As a resident of your street, you know what’s unusual from that which is not. Please call us if you see behavior that’s uncharacteristic or out of place.”