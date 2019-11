HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township’s police union wants to take its negotiations to a fact finder as trustees continue to say they’re considering disbanding the department and using the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

A union letter states that the union offered to take a wage freeze, no overtime, no taking home cruisers and waiving their uniform allowance. But, they wanted a new police chief.

The township has countered with a 10% decrease in wages and a 10% increase in health care costs.