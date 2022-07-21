HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Police Department is testing out a new piece of equipment to help keep their community safe.

If you’ve been on West Liberty Street in Hubbard this week you might have noticed a trailer equipped with surveillance cameras parked in the City Administration Building parking lot. It’s Infinite Protection’s moveable crime prevention tool called the Mobile Scout.

“It’s actually a proactive piece of equipment with artificial intelligence that if we’re looking for something specific it’ll look for us and give us that extra set of eyes that we could use,” said Hubbard Police Chief Bob Thompson.

The Mobile Scout runs on solar power and has its own hard drive. It can be used to detect gunshots, license plates or facial recognition, alert police to wanted persons or vehicles, or provide live video monitoring.

This piece of equipment doesn’t monitor speed and it won’t give you a speeding ticket but it is another tool for law enforcement to use.

“We’re not out to watch every little thing that everybody does. That’s not our intention, but if we can set it up for people that are already doing stuff wrong that’s proactive then you know that’s going to help us and if it does help us catch and prosecute people that’s going to make our crime rate go down as well,” said Thompson.

Hubbard Police are just trying it out until Monday but Thompson said he’s impressed by what it can do.

He’s looking at different ways to pay for it since it does come with a $25,000 to $50,000 price tag.

Should the department purchase it, Thompson said he’d like to use it at football games, festivals, parades, and park it randomly at the schools.

“Anything we can add to enhance our abilities as law enforcement to protect the community I’m in favor for,” said Thomspon.

