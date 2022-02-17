HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in custody after police say he got into a struggle with officers in the parking lot of Walgreens on Wednesday.

Police were called to the Walgreens in Hubbard on South Main Street around 11 a.m.

The manager of Walgreens told police that a man was seen walking out of the store with a bulging coat after not making any purchases. The manager told police that employees believed that his coat was filled with items from the body wash section, since it was recently stocked and then completely empty.

After seeing the man walk back into the store two hours later, the manager called police.

When officers arrived at the store, Stefon Breedlove, 61, hurried toward his truck as police ordered him to stop, according to a police report. Police say Breedlove got into his truck and shouted that he was calling his lawyer. Reports say that Breedlove then backed into a police car and drove forward, hitting a concrete post.

Officers then eventually were able to stun him with a stun gun and remove him from the truck.

Police said that Breedlove alleged he was sick, so he was transferred to Trumbull Regional Medical Center. After medical clearance, Breedlove was transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

Breedlove was charged with obstructing official business, driving under suspension, theft, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested a woman who was in the passenger seat of the truck, identified as Altura Broadus. Reports say that Broadus had a warrant for her arrest for a possession of cocaine charge. Police say that drug paraphernalia was found inside the truck.

Broadus was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.