HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard are looking for a man they say stole a vehicle from a gas station.

Police say the theft happened Aug. 17 at the Valero on Youngstown-Hubbard Road.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the image.

Tips can be sent to Det. Michael Orr by calling (330) 534-8477, select option #2 on the prompt, ext. 362. You can also email a tip to morr@hubbardtownshippolice.org.