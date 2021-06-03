Hubbard police looking for person of interest in series of thefts

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police released a photo of a person of interest in a series of thefts in the city last week.

On May 26, police took reports of thefts from vehicles in the 200 block of Jean Dr., 300 block of Eastwood Dr. and 300 block of Grandview Dr.

Police released a photo on their Facebook page Thursday, asking for tips to help identify the person.

Investigators are also asking residents in the area to check their security camera footage for possible suspects in these crimes.

Any information on the crimes can be reported to Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center at 330-675-2730. Those who call should ask to speak with an officer.