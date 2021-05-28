Hubbard police investigating series of thefts over 2-day period

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – In a two-day period, Hubbard City police have been investigating a string of thefts, ranging from the theft of a lawnmower to stolen change.

On Tuesday, police investigated a theft report in the 100 block of Hubbard Youngstown Rd.

Reports say a man and his brother were taking a break from doing lawn work when they saw a newer-model silver Chevrolet pick-up truck, with a wooden trailer attached, speed through the lot. Later, the victim says he went to return to his work when he noticed his Toro push lawnmower was missing from the yard.

Then, on Wednesday, reports detail that two cars were broken into and officers recovered two purses that had been found on a roadway.

Police say between the hours of midnight and 6:30 a.m. May 26, two cars at an Eastwood Drive home had been broken into, and all the change from the cars had been stolen.

Police say on the same day, another resident reported that someone had stolen approximately $200 from his wife’s purse in his car in the 200 block of Jean Drive.

Early Wednesday morning, police recovered two purses laying on the road on Hager street. They were able to identify return the purses to the owner, who reported that nothing appeared to be missing, according to the report.

On Thursday, a woman also reported the theft of three graduation yard signs overnight on Fifth Avenue. She said they had been donated to the family by the school.