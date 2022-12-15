HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard are investigating after a resident was the target of what is believed to be a brushing scam.

A woman told police Saturday that she received a package at her home on Stewart Street that she did not order, but it was addressed to her. Inside the package was a surgical mask with a broken ear loop.

Police determined that the package was likely a brushing scam where people are sent packages with items they did not order so the sender can write a fake review about items online.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), fake reviews help boost or inflate a product’s rating and sales number, which they hope results in more sales.

In the end, your personal information may be compromised, according to USPIS, and could be used for other nefarious purposes. The fake review could also prompt people to buy worthless merchandise.

Things to know about brushing scams: (Source: USPIS):