Hubbard Police Department to swear in city’s first therapy dog

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard Police Department will soon be adding a new, four-legged member to the force.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the department will swear in a labradoodle named Oakley at the Hubbard Administration Building.

Hubbard Police Chief Robert Thompson rescued the dog from the Mahoning County Dog Pound. When he first got Oakley, who is believed to be between the ages of 3 and 5, Chief Thompson didn’t think the dog would join the Hubbard Police Department. However, when he witnessed how much joy his other dogs brought his elderly parents, who were quarantined and unable to leave their home due to the pandemic, he realized Oakley may be able to bring similar joy and comfort to people within the city.

With support from Mayor Ben Kyle, former Safety Service Director Lou Carsone, new Safety Service Director Nicholas Modarelli and members of city council, Chief Thompson started the process of getting Oakley certified as a therapy dog.

“Police agencies across the country have started adding therapy dogs to their departments. We look forward to making Oakley an official member of the City of Hubbard Police Department. Not only will Oakley be able to provide emotional support to victims of traumatic events as well as witnesses, he will also be able to provide emotional support to our own officers and other first responders.

Through our partnership with Hubbard Schools, we also look forward to Oakley being able to work with students,” Thompson said.

The K9 Campus in Hubbard donated its services to formally train Oakley as a certified therapy dog. He is expected to finish his training in the next couple of months.

The Sudsy Dog of Hubbard has donated its grooming services, and Town and Country Veterinary Hospital is donating its time and services to care for Oakley.