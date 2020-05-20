Breaking News
Hubbard police department looking for missing man

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Police Department needs help finding a 22-year-old man reported missing early Monday morning.

According to police, Dakota Ballinger Kettering was last seen at his Hubbard home around 12:30 a.m.

Dakota, between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall, has short blonde hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts and red and black shoes.

Officials said Dakota is autistic and does not have his medication.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Hubbard police at 330-534-1133.

