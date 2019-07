The incident happened at the Sunoco gas station on Hubbard Youngstown Road

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police want your help to solve a case.

They released a video showing what they think was an attempted theft.

The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sunoco gas station on Hubbard Youngstown Road.

If you recognize this person, call Hubbard Police Sgt. Moffitt at 330-534-8153, ext. 3004.