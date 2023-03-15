HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard City’s police chief spoke to the media Wednesday to try to quell the concerns from the community about a recent threat.

Chief Bob Thompson Jr. said the department received information on Tuesday about a text message that was perceived as a threat. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, though he said there is no direct threat to the schools at this time.

Officers were at the school on Wednesday to ease people’s minds.

Since Tuesday, police have received a search warrant for a phone as part of the investigation into the threat.

Thompson also addressed a video that surfaced Tuesday night. He said the video wasn’t a new threat, just someone who was reading the threat from earlier in the day.

Thompson stresses that investigators are actively working on the case. He also noted that there were a lot of inaccurate rumors circulating on social media.