HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard Police Department is hiring a full-time patrol officer.

The agency will host a competitive exam next month for those who are interested.

To be considered, you can pick up an application from the City of Hubbard Mayor’s office at 220 West Liberty Street in Hubbard.

The Hubbard’s Mayor’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Applications can also be downloaded online.

The deadline to turn in the application is Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

Applications may be returned to the Hubbard Mayor’s Office or emailed to d.madeline@cityofhubbard-oh.gov.