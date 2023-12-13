HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – From chemotherapy treatments to the race track, world champion drag race driver Jeff Melnick inspires others to find the light in the darkness.

Recently, Melnick scored another Professional Drag Racing Association World Champion title.

Months before, the Hubbard native, who also builds race cars for a living, had begun a difficult journey that proved to require the strength of the world to overcome.

Describing the initial stages of his ordeal, he said, “When I would lay down at night, my face would go numb, so I thought it was like a tooth problem, I felt like I was at the dentist… My wife eventually drug me to the emergency room. They did a bunch of scans and tests and stuff. At like two in the morning, they told me, ‘You have spine cancer.'”

After many doctor’s appointments, Melnick learned that he had a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which was treatable with aggressive chemotherapy.

“It went from my blood to my lymph nodes, into my bones. It was in my femurs, my hips, my spine, my shoulders my arm, my neck, and my jaw… I couldn’t even look at my kids without crying for weeks,” he said.

Being a husband and father, as well as his love for drag racing, motivated Melnick through this difficult journey.

“I would schedule the chemo around the races, so I would get my chemo this week. Then I get a week and a half to recover, then we’ll go racing then as soon as I get back I’ll get my next chemo,” he said.

And, though exhausted from treatments, he says that his will to keep going never wavered.

“I wasn’t gonna let cancer stop me from living my life I wasn’t gonna let it win,” he said.

Before each race, Melnick puts his hands on a picture that is always in the car with him of his 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

“The important stuff in life is your family, your health, your loved ones … Don’t take your health for granted either,” he said.

Last week, a pet scan revealed he’s 100% cancer-free and he’s back on the track doing what he loves most: Winning.