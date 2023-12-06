HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers say that Officer Christopher Moffitt’s failure to yield caused Friday’s accident on Youngstown Hubbard Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its report on the two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

It noted Moffitt was on his way to a call and did not have overhead emergency lights or sirens on. The report went on the say Moffitt failed to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left, which caused the collision.

Moffitt was cited with a minor misdemeanor. He’s scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court on December 12.

Moffitt’s cruiser was hit by a car traveling Eastbound on U.S. Route 62. The cruiser went off the left side of the road and hit a pole.

The report noted video of the crash showed the driver of the other vehicle appeared to be going faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit but with how late Moffitt’s turn was, “it is unlikely, but possible, the lower speed would have entirely avoided the impact.”

Neither the driver nor her 3-year-old daughter were hurt.

Moffitt was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center. According to the report, he told troopers he received nine stitches on the right side of his head and had his ear lobe sewn back on.