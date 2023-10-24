HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two sisters are holding their third annual fundraiser for veterans.

Lexi and Toni Brant started the fundraiser in memory of their brother, Neil. Neil was a veteran and dealt with PTSD after coming home. He died by suicide in 2020.

The Brants have been raising funds to help veterans ever since.

The money goes to projects like one in which a veteran got a new roof on his home.

The sisters say they owe it to their brother to help others.

“Losing my brother was such a big impact and such a family trauma that I wanted to make it positive,” Toni Brant said.

“We’re just trying to broaden it, bring more awareness every year. It was initially just like a one-year fundraiser idea that we decided to make annually because it went so big, and it impacted so many different people,” she added.

The fundraiser is at the Gentry Banquet Hall on November 12 from 2-6 p.m. There will be a basket raffle, 50/50 and a dinner.