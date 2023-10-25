HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One local dental office will be giving free dental services to local veterans during the week of Veteran’s Day.

Braydich Dental announced in a press release that they will provide free services to veterans from November 7-10.

Veterans can choose from various dental services, including fillings, extractions, cleanings, and denture adjustments. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“Providing free dental services is the least we can do to thank those who have served our country and protected our freedom,” said Dr. Mark Braydich, co-owner of Braydich Dental. “We appreciate everything they’ve done and their sacrifices for people they’ve never met. That’s true patriotism.”

To schedule an appointment, veterans can call 330-964-2116.