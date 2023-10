HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a tractor fire at a Hubbard truck stop early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Hubbard Truck World around 5:50 a.m.

Firefighters said that the tractor that was carrying a semi caught fire.

Crews said that the driver was being evaluated, but they do not believe that there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known