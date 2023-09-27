HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — South Main Street in Hubbard was blocked Wednesday afternoon while crews worked to put out a fire that broke out at a house.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 400 block of South Main Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found the front of the structure fully involved in flames.

The home’s occupants were still inside when the fire started on the front right side of the structure, according to fire investigators, but a neighbor helped everyone get out safely when he noticed the smoke.

However, the home’s three floors have suffered severe damage.

Crews from the Brookfield, Liberty, Coitsville and Eagle Joint fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the city of Hubbard’s light department.

According to Eagle Joint Fire Chief Ron Stanish, the fire is not considered suspicious.

No one was injured.