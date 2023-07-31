HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — You can always count on one dish to sell out at the St. Pat’s Parish Festival — stuffed cabbage. It’s a dish that takes days to prepare and is made with love — just like your grandma used to.

That’s a lot of experience and authority backing up Martha Salvatore, who says she’s been making stuffed cabbage for around 60 years. She’s in charge of the stuffed cabbage operation for St. Pat’s annual parish festival.

The days-long endeavor is tough work, but she says the St. Pat’s community makes it easier.

“It’s a lot of fun, and the person is, are wonderful. Father Mike’s wonderful. He motivates everybody,” Salvatore said.

The team was working at St. Joseph the Provider in Youngstown because St. Pat’s still doesn’t have a kitchen. Busy hands rolled cabbage leaves and prepared dozens of roasters.

Deacon Bob Friedman was stirring half a dozen pots of boiling rice for the Slovak concoction.

“It’s just part of my tradition,” Friedman said. “My mother used to make roasters of it when I was four years old. So it’s been part of my life for 70 years.”

Salvatore said they’re making 3,500 stuffed cabbage for the festival — a thousand more than years past.

“They come back always to get more. They want them by the dozen,” she said.

She says making the beloved dish is a lost art among younger generations and she’s happy to supply the Hubbard community with its fill.

“They’re happy to get something that even the young people remind them of their grandmothers and their parents,” Salvatore said.

In the next few days, they’ll stuff the cabbage with meat and make the sauce.

More than anything, those at St. Pat’s say the festival keeps them connected with the community.

“I get to watch the crowds go by and see people that are little children that I baptized and they now have their own children. So it’s just nice,” Friedman said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to do this with everybody,” Salvatore said.

Food trucks and more are already setting up for the 65th annual St. Pat’s parish festival, which starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday.