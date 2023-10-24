HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after a semi-truck and a car crashed around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Route 62 in Hubbard, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Tabitha Kerr, 54, of Youngstown, was charged with OVI. OSHP said that Kerr was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Route 62 near the Interstate 80 exit ramp

The ramp from I-80 to Route 62 South in Hubbard was closed, and so were the southbound lanes of Route 62 in that area due to a fuel leak. The area has since reopened.

OSHP said that both drivers had minor injuries, but they refused medical treatment at the scene.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.