HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover crash in Hubbard slowed traffic Tuesday morning and sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were called to I-80 eastbound at Loganway Avenue in Hubbard around 8 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the cause of the crash may have been medical, but it is still under investigation.

A tow truck arrived at the scene, and traffic is starting to move through the area now.