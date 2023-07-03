HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Lanes are closed and a driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on a major road Monday morning.

Poles and wires are down on the car that rolled over on Youngstown Hubbard Road near East Logangate Road as of around 4 a.m. Officials say there was a minor fire in the car after the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials on scene are closing Youngstown Hubbard Road temporarily between Seifert-Lewis Road and Bell Wick Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

First News is on scene and will continue to update this developing story.