HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — SCOPE Senior Services’ newest center is coming to the City of Hubbard by early next year.

The center will be located in the city’s current senior center, located in the back of the Administration Building, which is currently being used by a card group and Silver Sneakers.

Talks about partnering with SCOPE have been going on for several years.

Once it’s operating, the SCOPE center will be open during the day five days a week. The goal is to have it open some time in January.

“Right now, we have an enormous space that is underutilized, and with our relationship with SCOPE, we’ll be able to bring so much for our seniors,” said Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle.

“This just gives us the opportunity to operate the center for the city with people who are experts in doing that for seniors,” said Mike Wilson, director of SCOPE Senior Services.

Seniors are being asked to take a survey, which will help SCOPE determine the types of programming people want to have at the center. The surveys are available at the mayor’s office during business hours.