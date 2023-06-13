WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man with an extensive criminal history is headed back to prison after being sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Judge Andrew D. Logan sentenced Joshua Vigorito, 36, of Warren, to three concurrent eight-month prison terms after Vigorito pleaded guilty to three fourth-degree counterfeiting charges.

The case involved a Hubbard Township police investigation where $20 counterfeit bills were passed at three separate businesses in September 2022. Prosecutors said some $3,000 worth of bills were confiscated as evidence.

Vigorito is also facing theft and counterfeiting charges after an incident in Niles in January 2023.

According to court records, Vigorito was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison on May 24, 2021, on an abduction and attempted felonious assault conviction. He was ordered to serve three years on probation following his release from prison in 2022.