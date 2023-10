HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash where a man was seriously injured Monday night.

OSHP was called to Route 62 near Youngstown Hubbard Road in Hubbard Township around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said that the motorcyclist hit a guardrail and went down an embankment.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. OSHP is still investigating.