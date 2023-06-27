HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard community is mourning the loss of middle school gym teacher Brian Vaupel, the school announced early Tuesday afternoon.

“We mourn the passing of Brian Vaupel, our Hubbard Middle School gym teacher. With 26 years of devoted service to the district, Brian will be remembered for his unwavering focus on the well-being of his students. He took pride in introducing them to new experiences like archery, creating opportunities they may not have encountered elsewhere. Brian’s absence leaves a void that will be felt by all who knew him,” said Superintendent Raymond Soloman.

Vaupel passed away at his mother’s home on June 16. He was 56 years old.

There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30, with calling hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website to share memories and condolences.

His obituary can be viewed here: Brian Vaupel