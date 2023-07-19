HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is asking the community for help after a string of road signs were stolen.

According to a press release, Hubbard Township Police say several road signs have been stolen or damaged throughout the township within the last two weeks.

The replacement of each sign costs around $200-250, according to the release.

Officers are reviewing security cameras from local businesses and homeowners to catch the suspects. Police are asking community members to call in any suspicious activity they see.

Police say drivers and pedestrians could be injured or killed because of missing road signs, and the thefts and vandalism could carry charges ranging from criminal mischief to felony manslaughter.

If you have any information, you can call the Hubbard Township Police Department at 330-534-8477 or Trumbull Dispatch at 330-675-2730.