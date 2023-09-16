HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Hubbard celebrated a special milestone for Harding Park Saturday afternoon.

A special commemoration took place to honor the park’s 100th anniversary. Several were on hand for the event, which began with a procession into the park leading into the program, which included music from Hubbard students, and comments from several local officials.

Members of the celebration committee say the park has a lot of meaning to the community and its residents.

“Thousands of people use this park every week,” said David Kyle, chairman of the celebration committee.

“Every single person here — this park is special in some way to them,” said Mary Buchenic, with the celebration committee. “Whether as a child or as an adult coming to the music on Sunday, there’s just so many activities this park provides.”

The 120-acre park started as a farm called Mud Run, which was donated by then-owner Jacob Kalver to be used as a park for playground and recreational use.

It was dedicated in 1923 and named after former president Warren G. Harding, who died two weeks before the park’s initial dedication.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.