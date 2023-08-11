HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Hubbard has been charged with rape and 10 counts related to possessing child porn, according to police.

On Tuesday, Hubbard City Police conducted a search warrant of David M. Kerester, 67, at his home on the 500 block of Elizabeth Street. He was arrested by Liberty Township Police late Thursday night on an active warrant on Belmont Avenue.

Police officers and special agents found digital evidence that revealed that Kerester was in possession of pictures and videos that contained child sexual assault material. Police reports said that officers discovered videos of Kerester having sexual conduct with a child. Electronic and recording devices were also seized by authorities for them to analyze.

Police said that the items Kerester had indicated that he was trying to leave the area.

Kerester was booked into the Trumbull County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing additional charges are expected later, according to police.

The investigation started because a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Special agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and deputies from the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force K-9 Unit assisted in this investigation.