HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are so many options for playing golf indoors now, but many people are willing to fight the elements.

DJ Susko was one of them. He was playing in the cold at Pine Lakes Golf Club and Resort.

“This is about my eighth time this December. I just enjoy it coming out spending time with my dad golfing in whatever conditions it is. It’s just very peaceful when there’s not a lot of people around,” he said.

Many local golfers like to find at least one day a month they can play, to say they play year-round.

It’s bonus golf if you can find a good weather day to pick up the golf clubs.

Golf has been pretty appealing this month with multiple days that have had conditions good enough to get outside.

The one bonus to playing right now is that all the leaves are gone.