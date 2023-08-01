HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple of local fire and police departments are going head-to-head through the month of August to raise money for a charity of their choice.

The Hubbard police and fire departments are facing off in a slushie-selling challenge via the McDonald’s located at 2400 North Main Street. Howland police and fire departments are also taking part in the challenge, with their locations at the McDonald’s located at 162 North Road SE.

Each department team is represented by a flavor of slushie: the police departments are represented by Fanta Blue Raspberry slushies and the fire departments’ flavor is frozen Sprite Lymonade. Whichever of the team’s respective flavors sells the most during the month of August is deemed the winner.

Both Hubbard departments have taken to social media to bring attention to the challenge, and the fire department took the level of friendly competition up a notch, with a post stating, in part, “If there’s one thing that police and fire have in common, it’s that they both grew up wanting to be firefighters! … Rumor has it they give speeding tickets with every Blue Raspberry purchase. Beware!”

The Hubbard Fire Department selected Hubbard Youth Coalition as its charity to receive funds if it wins, and the police department has selected Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

The Howland departments have not published their selected charities.