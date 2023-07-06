HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Braydich Dental in Hubbard donated $15,000 to Mina’s Foster Closet.

The non-profit offers supplies to foster families such as cribs, toothbrushes and clothes.

The money comes from teeth whitening kits. For every kit sold, $100 is donated to the program.

The “Smiles for Charity” fundraiser ran from March through June. Dr. Rudy Bradich started the program 19 years ago and says it’s an emotional connection. He said his father died when he was 15, and his mother raised him and his siblings alone.

“Coming from a family with a single mom, her going out and working, raising five boys all by herself. I understand the tremendous burden, and the need is out there for people to reach out and help other people,” Braydich said.

Mina’s Closet started in 2018 and is located in North Lima. It’s completely operated by volunteers.