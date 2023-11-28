HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – DeSalvo Construction is partnering with Inspiring Minds of Warren and The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley for “Giving Tuesday.”

DeSalvo Construction promised to match 100% of all donations – up to $25,000 per organization – to support education, families and community development.

“The children represent the future of our Valley, and we can make a huge impact that way. And all of the dollars raised stay local, and that was a significant factor in our decision-making,” said Joe DeSalvo, president of DeSalvo Construction.

Inspiring Minds offers free after-school and summer enrichment programs to underrepresented kids in 3rd through 12th grade.

“These funds will allow us to continue our mission. It will help us with our education, our college visit exposure trips, and things of that nature,” said Carl Diggs, Inspiring Minds’ program director.

The United Way has early education and after-school programs and is also responsible for funding 35 nonprofit agencies.

“We can’t do it alone and we need [donors], and for them to step up and say we want to support you is just a great feeling,” said Roxann Sebest, vice president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

To donate to Inspiring Minds of Warren, visit imyouth.org/givingtuesday.

Donate to the United Way here: ymvunitedway.org

The campaign runs through the end of December.

Those interested in volunteering can contact both organizations.