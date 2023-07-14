HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Lemonade stands can be great summer teaching tools, but the lessons are not always about money.

Friday in Hubbard, the Lias siblings were running a lemonade stand.

5-year old Claire was in charge, getting help from her 3-year old brother TJ, and sister Kate who’s about to turn 2.

Claire got a lemonade stand for her birthday last month. They got help from grandma to set it up and mix the drink this afternoon.

The stand was helping the kids learn the importance of being good people and helping others.

“Their mom every year does a bike ride for cancer research that goes through Ohio State University. The Pelotonia bike ride. And she has pledged to ride 1,500 miles this year along with two of her friends. So any money that they made they said they wanted to give to their mom to donate towards her ride,” said Denise Lias, lemonade stand operators’ grandma.

The Lias kids will relax Saturday, their parents are holding a cornhole tournament in West Middlesex as a fundraiser.