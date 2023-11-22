HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in Hubbard may notice a different look to City Hall this holiday season.

That’s because art students from Hubbard High School painted the front windows of the building.

This is the fourth year of the project.

Several students volunteered their time on the first day of their Thanksgiving break to help.

This year’s window painting is Christmas gnomes with the message “Choose Joy.” The art shows support for the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, which is helping find a cure for pediatric brain tumors.

“Art can be a platform for not just making something that looks nice, but it can project a message, and we’re able to use events like this in moments like this for people to give us the chance of space to be able to help not only promote the skills of our students at Hubbard but also, you know, give this message out to people,” said Hubbard City High School art teacher Josh MacMillan.

Macmillan said the project helps his students learn to be thankful for what they have.