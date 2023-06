HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A ticket bought at a local VFW post was a big winner.

A Hubbard man won a Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot price worth $27,257. He made a $5 Lucky 5’s wager to win.

The ticket was bought at the VFW Post 3787 on West Liberty Street.

After taxes, the winner gets about $19,625.

The odds of winning were 1 in 60,000.