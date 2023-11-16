GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man received his sentence, days after his arrest for an incident that sent another man to the hospital.

James Craft, 63, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of assault and using weapons while intoxicated, according to court records.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to forfeit all of his firearms and ammunition to Hubbard City Police, receive alcohol monitoring and a mental health assessment, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Police originally arrested Craft on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Saturday evening when police were called to a home in the 500 block of Center Street for a reported shooting.

A man there was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, but he did not receive any injuries from being shot, a news release from the Hubbard City Police Department said.

The release said the victim’s injuries appeared to be from a fight and not from a gun being fired.

Police did not release further details.