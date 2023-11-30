WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man pleaded guilty to sex charges and was sentenced on Thursday.

David Kerester, 67, pleaded guilty to a second-degree count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, three fifth-degree counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice sentenced Kerester to 14 to 18 years in prison.

Kerester was labeled a Tier 2 sex offender. After his release from prison, he will have to register his address with the sheriff’s office twice a year for 25 years.

Authorities searched Kerester’s home earlier this year, reporting they found evidence of child pornography and a sexual assault that happened back in 2003 with a 12-year-old boy, according to Assistant Prosecutor Gabriel Wildman.

Wildman said the victim in the case would not cooperate with the state, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.