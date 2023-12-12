HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is facing several charges after a family member reported that he called her and told her that he set her house on fire.

Officers arrested Daniel Good, 32, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 900 block of E. Liberty St.

According to a police report, Good was acting erratically and made threats to shoot officers and blow up the police department. Police detained him and saw that the house wasn’t on fire, later escorting Good to the police cruiser.

Police said Good continued to threaten officers and was kicking the cruiser’s door and window, and hitting his head off the windows in an attempt to break them. Police said he also spit at an officer.

According to a police report, police did find broken glass in the home, as well as light smoke in the kitchen area. A mattress was on the ground, and a couch was flipped over, according to the report.

Good is charged with making terroristic threats, assault, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

According to court records, Good was ordered to be held without bond due to being a “threat to the safety of himself and others.” A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday.