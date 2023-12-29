HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s hope for the Coalburg Lake Dam to be fixed.

A letter sent last week from ODNR to the Trumbull County EMA shows the Coalburg Lake Dam is eligible to be fixed.

The ODNR had said before that no money was available and scheduled a breach for July.

Now, it’s listed among high-hazard potential dams eligible for being fixed.

The first step though is applying for the funding by Jan. 29.

“It’s a little bit hopeful that when they originally scheduled this breach, there were no funds available. This may give us hope to at least get a stay so we can develop a better plan,” said Hubbard Township Trustee Jason Tedrow.

The ODNR letter also lists the Mineral Ridge and Upper Girard Lake Dams as eligible to be part of the program to get fixed.