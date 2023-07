HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Hubbard Township.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route 62 near Bellwick Road.

Troopers say 32-year-old Jonathon George, of Youngstown, went off the road and hit a house.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.