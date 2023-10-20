HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township Police have released police body camera video from the deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Investigators say Shawn Thomas was shot after he pointed a shotgun at officers. He had been in the woods behind his home on Hubbard Masury Road for less than an hour.

The video is dark but in it, you can hear officers calling out to Thomas and asking him to put the gun down before the shooting.

Officers had responded to the area when Thomas’ wife called 911. She told dispatchers her husband was armed, had been drinking, was trying to kill her, and was threatening to kill himself.

BCI continues to investigate.