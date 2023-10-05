HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 911 call obtained by First News is revealing more about what led to Tuesday night’s deadly police shooting in Hubbard Township.

Investigators say Shawn Thomas was shot after he pointed a shotgun at officers.

Investigators say the shooting happened less than an hour after Thomas ran into the woods as officers approached him.

Police responded to a home on Hubbard Masury Road when the Trumbull County 911 center received a call from Thomas’ wife.

She told dispatchers that her husband was armed, had been drinking, was trying to kill her and was threatening to kill himself.

In the call, you can hear her talking to Thomas, telling him to put the gun away.

“I called 911 because you are out of control,” she can be heard saying.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.