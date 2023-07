HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after an SUV rear-ended a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the side of I-80 westbound around 2 a.m. Saturday morning after an SUV rear-ended a semi-truck. The SUV sustained fairly heavy damage to its front and had to be towed from the scene.

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No road closures were necessary.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.