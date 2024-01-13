HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead after an undisclosed incident at ELLWOOD Engineered Castings.

A release from the company states the incident occurred during a routine operation on the overnight shift. Emergency personnel were on scene at the facility before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

“ELLWOOD Engineered Castings expresses our deepest sympathies to the team member’s family following this terrible incident. We are working to provide support to the family during this difficult time,” said Pat Callihan, ELLWOOD Engineered Castings President, in a statement. “We will work to provide resources to help our team through this difficult time and we are committed to working diligently to assist with a thorough evaluation of the incident.”

The company is not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

OSHA has been notified.